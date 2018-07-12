

BAD VILBEL (dpa-AFX) - Xbrane Biopharma AB and STADA Arzneimittel AG have entered into a co-development agreement for Xlucane, a Lucentis (ranibizumab) biosimilar.



The collaboration between Xbrane and STADA is based on a co-development agreement, meaning that the companies will equally contribute to development expenses and share profits from commercialization in a 50/50 split.



STADA will make an upfront payment to Xbrane of EUR 7.5 million. In close consultation and agreement with STADA, Xbrane will be responsible for the development of the product until completion of the marketing authorization applications to EMA (European Medicines Agency) and FDA (US Food and Drug Administration), as well as for supply of the finished pharmaceutical product.



STADA said it will hold the marketing authorizations and will be responsible for sales and marketing of the product across all territories included in the agreement. The co-development agreement covers Europe, the US and a variety of MENA and APAC markets.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX