

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - China will on Friday release June figures for imports, exports and trade balance, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



Imports are expected to jump 22.2 percent on year after surging 26.0 percent in May. Exports are called higher by an annual 10.4 percent, slowing from 12.6 percent in the previous month. The trade balance is expected to show a surplus of $27.22 billion, up from $24.92 billion a month earlier.



Japan will see final May numbers for industrial production and capacity utilization. The previous reading suggested a fall of 0.2 percent on month and an increase of 4.2 percent for industrial production, while capacity utilization was up 1.8 percent on month.



New Zealand will see June results for the manufacturing PMI from BusinessNZ; in May, the index score was 54.5.



