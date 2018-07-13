

RUEIL-MALMAISON (dpa-AFX) - VINCI said that traffic across the 36 platforms managed by VINCI Airports in the second quarter of 2018 was up 7.4% from the second quarter of 2017, with 42.9 million passengers handled in the network during the period.



In Cambodia, passenger numbers continued to surge at the country's three international airports (+20.6%), in spite of the low season. Phnom Penh airport recorded outstanding traffic growth of 30.1%, fuelled by the strong influx of passengers traveling from other countries in Asia, especially China, Vietnam, South Korea and Thailand.



In Portugal, the country's ten airports reported a 6.9% increase in traffic in the second quarter of 2018 over the same period in 2017, with 15.3 million passengers, representing an increase of almost one million passengers. Lisbon and Porto airports both recorded double-digit growth, up 10.7% and 11.2% respectively, while Faro and Madeira traffic managed to remain stable despite the bankruptcy filings of Air Monarch and Niki in 2017 and adverse weather conditions leading to numerous flight cancellations.



In France, traffic increased significantly in the second quarter 2018 (up 8.7%) at the 12 regional facilities managed by VINCI Airports, with 5.3 million passengers handled. Traffic at the Lyon-Saint Exupéry and Lyon-Bron airports, which rose by 6.9%, continues to be lifted by the arrival of new carriers, including Volotea and Armenia Aircompany.



In Japan, a significant milestone was achieved with Kansai Airports taking over the operation of Kobe airport on 1 April 2018. The three airports reported combined growth of 7.8% in the second quarter 2018, with Kansai International Airport (KIX) achieving +11.1% and Kobe +9.0%.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX