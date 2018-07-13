

BASEL (dpa-AFX) - Novartis AG (NVS) said that it would exit antibacterial and antiviral research, the latest in a string of big-pharma departures from the field and the latest move in the company's efforts to reconfigure itself as focused-medicines operation.



The Swiss pharma giant said it is in out-licensing talks with other companies, and that it is actively seeking partners for its pre-clinical and clinical-stage programs for a special type of bacteria.



Once captivated by the potential of the field, and despite increasing antibiotic resistance worldwide, large pharmaceutical companies have gradually lost interest in this type of drug, mainly because of decreasing profit margins.



