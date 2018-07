SANTA CLARA (dpa-AFX) - Intel Corp. (INTC) announced that it has acquired eASIC, a chip maker focused on ASIC and FPGA chips. Terms were not disclosed.



The company expect to complete the acquisition in the third quarter of 2018 after customary closing conditions are met. We look forward to serving eASIC's current customers and to offering Intel customers a new solution for unlocking the power of data.



