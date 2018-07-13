

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Halfords Group plc (HFD.L), the UK-based retailer of motoring, cycling and leisure products, said Friday that it has appointed Loraine Woodhouse as its Chief Financial Officer, or CFO, with effect from November 1, 2018.



Loraine replaces Jonny Mason, who is leaving Halfords on July 31, as announced earlier.



Loraine has been Finance Director of Waitrose since 2015. Prior to that, Loraine served as CFO with Hobbs, worked as Finance Director of Capital Shopping Centres Limited (now Intu plc) and Finance Director of Costa Coffee Limited.



Loraine's early career included finance and investor relations roles at Kingfisher plc.



