

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Ashmore Group plc (ASHM.L), a specialist Emerging Markets asset manager, reported that its fourth-quarter assets under management or AuM were $76.5 billion. It represented a 3 percent decrease from $73.9 billion in the preceding third-quarter.



The sequential decrease of $2.6 billion in AuM comprised net inflows of US$2.6 billion offset by negative investment performance of US$5.2 billion.



Mark Coombs, Chief Executive Officer, Ashmore Group plc, said, 'Client activity levels continued to be broad-based through the quarter ahead of the typical seasonal slowdown. Asset prices weakened over the period, particularly in local currency markets, as returns were impacted by the combination of a stronger US dollar and weaker euro, risk aversion to developed world political uncertainty, and concerns about trade protectionism.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX