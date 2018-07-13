

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ), a manufacturer of high-purity polysilicon for the global solar PV industry, announced updates to its previous polysilicon and wafer sales guidance for the second quarter of 2018 and reiterated full-year 2018 polysilicon production guidance.



The company now estimates its polysilicon sales to external customers during the second quarter of 2018 will be about 3,800 MT to 3,900 MT, sharply lower than the previous guidance of about 5,300 MT to 5,500 MT.



The company produced 5,659 MT of polysilicon during the second quarter of 2018, within the range of its previously announced guidance of 5,600 MT to 5,800 MT.



The company reiterated its full year 2018 polysilicon production guidance of 22,000 to 23,000 MT, which takes into account the impact of annual facility maintenance.



The company also now estimates its wafer sales volume during the second quarter of 2018 to be about 9.5 million to 10.0 million pieces, lower than the previous guidance of about 15.0 million to 20.0 million pieces.



