

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Switzerland's producer and import prices increased in June, the Federal Statistical Office reported Friday.



Producer and import prices climbed 3.5 percent year-on-year in June.



On a monthly basis, producer and import prices gained 0.2 percent due to higher prices for petroleum and timber products, the statistical office said.



Producer prices climbed only 1.9 percent, while import prices surged 6.8 percent in June. Month-on-month, producer prices and import prices rose 0.2 percent each.



