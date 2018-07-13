

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (PNC) announced earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $1.36 billion, or $2.72 per share. This compares with $1.09 billion, or $2.10 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.58 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.4% to $4.32 billion from $4.06 billion last year.



PNC Financial Services Group Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $1.36 Bln. vs. $1.09 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.72 vs. $2.10 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.58 -Revenue (Q2): $4.32 Bln vs. $4.06 Bln last year.



