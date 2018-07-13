

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) revealed a profit for its second quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $8.32 billion, or $2.29 per share. This compares with $7.03 billion, or $1.82 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.22 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.5% to $28.39 billion from $26.66 billion last year.



JPMorgan Chase & Co. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $8.32 Bln. vs. $7.03 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.29 vs. $1.82 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.22 -Revenue (Q2): $28.39 Bln vs. $26.66 Bln last year.



