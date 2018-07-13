

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Greece's import price inflation accelerated further in May to the highest level in more than a year, figures from the Hellenic Statistical Authority showed Friday.



The import price index climbed 9.9 percent year-over-year in May, faster than the 7.0 percent climb in April.



Moreover, this was the highest rate of growth since February last year, when prices had risen 11.4 percent.



Among the main industrial groups, energy prices alone jumped 41.8 percent annually in May. The price index for intermediate goods climbed 1.3 percent and those of capital goods increased by 0.2 percent.



Month-on-month, import prices grew at a stable rate of 1.6 percent in May.



