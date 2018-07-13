

LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovakia's consumer price inflation accelerated slightly in June after easing in the previous month, figures from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed Friday.



Consumer prices climbed 2.8 percent year-on-year in June, faster than the 2.6 percent increase in May. The measure has been rising since December 2016.



Prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages grew 4.8 percent annually and clothing and footwear prices rose by 1.5 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices edged up 0.1 percent in June, after remaining flat in the prior month.



