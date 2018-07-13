

SAN DIEGO (dpa-AFX) - Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM) said that Qualcomm River Holdings B.V., an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Qualcomm, has extended the offering period of its cash tender offer to purchase all of the outstanding common shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI). The tender offer is now scheduled to expire on July 20, 2018, unless extended or earlier terminated.



American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, LLC, the depositary for the tender offer, has advised Qualcomm River Holdings B.V. that as of on July 12, 2018, the last business day prior to the announcement of the extension of the offer, 18.17 million NXP common shares (excluding 179,239 shares tendered pursuant to guaranteed delivery procedures that have not yet been delivered in settlement or satisfaction of such guarantee), representing about 5.3% of the outstanding NXP common shares, have been validly tendered pursuant to the tender offer and not properly withdrawn.



Shareholders who have already tendered their common shares of NXP do not have to re-tender their shares or take any other action as a result of the extension of the expiration date of the tender offer.



