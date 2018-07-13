

WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - Poland's consumer price inflation accelerated more than initially estimated in June, latest figures from Statistics Poland showed Friday.



Consumer prices climbed 2.0 percent year-over-year in June, faster than the 1.7 percent rise in May. That was just above the 1.9 percent rise seen in the flash report.



Prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages grew 2.7 percent annually in June and utility costs increased by 2.1 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices edged up 0.1 percent in June, confirming the preliminary data published on July 2.



