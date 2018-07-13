

SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) revealed earnings for second quarter that fell from last year.



The company's profit totaled $5.19 billion, or $0.98 per share. This compares with $5.86 billion, or $1.07 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.12 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 3.1% to $21.55 billion from $22.23 billion last year.



Wells Fargo & Co earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $5.19 Bln. vs. $5.86 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.98 vs. $1.07 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.12 -Revenue (Q2): $21.55 Bln vs. $22.23 Bln last year.



