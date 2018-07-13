

SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - While reporting its second-quarter financial results today, Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC) said it received a non-objection to its 2018 Capital Plan submission from the Federal Reserve.



As part of this plan, the company expects to increase its third quarter 2018 common stock dividend to $0.43 per share from $0.39 per share, subject to approval by the company's board of directors.



The plan also includes up to $24.5 billion of gross common stock repurchases for the four-quarter period from third quarter 2018 through second quarter 2019.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX