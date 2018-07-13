sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 13.07.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 586 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

93,02 Euro		-0,01
-0,01 %
WKN: 929198 ISIN: US9113121068 Ticker-Symbol: UPAB 
Aktie:
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
DJ Transportation
S&P 100
1-Jahres-Chart
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
93,27
93,49
16:59
93,23
93,52
16:59
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC93,02-0,01 %