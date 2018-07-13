

SANDY SPRINGS (dpa-AFX) - UPS announced a tentative agreement for a new Master UPS Freight Agreement with the International Brotherhood of Teamsters. The five-year agreement, which is subject to ratification, covers about 11,000 Teamsters-represented UPS Freight employees. The new agreements will go into effect August 1, 2018, once they are ratified by employees.



With agreements now reached for both the freight and small package national master contracts, discussions continue for small package supplements and local agreements. Strong progress has been made on many local small package agreements and supplements, including a handshake agreement covering more than 100,000 Teamster-represented UPS employees located in the Central Conference, the Southern Conference, and Oregon / Idaho, among others. Other local agreements and supplements continue to be negotiated.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX