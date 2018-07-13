

BATTLE CREEK (dpa-AFX) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or CDC has recommended people to not eat any Kellogg Co.'s (K) Honey Smacks cereal as it has been linked to a multistate outbreak of salmonella infections.



According to the CDC, 100 people in 33 states have been infected with the outbreak strain. While 30 people have been hospitalized, no deaths have been reported.



The U.S. Food and Drug Administration as well as public health and regulatory officials in several states are investigating the salmonella outbreak.



On June 14, Kellogg Co. voluntarily recalled 15.3 oz. and 23 oz. packages of the cereal due to the potential presence of salmonella. The recalled products have a 'best if used by' date from June 14, 2018 through June 14, 2019, according to a statement.



The CDC said on its website, 'Do not eat any Kellogg's Honey Smacks cereal, regardless of package size or best-by date. Check your home for it and throw it away, or return it to the place of purchase for a refund.'



Further, the agency advised consumers that even if some of the cereal have been consumed and no one got sick, the rest of the package should be thrown away or returned for a refund. It also advised retailers to not sell or serve Kellogg's Honey Smacks cereal.



The CDC recommends that a container where Honey Smacks were stored be thoroughly washed with warm, soapy water before it is used again so as to remove harmful germs that could contaminate other food.



According to the agency, health officials in several states collected Kellogg's Honey Smacks cereal from retail locations and ill people's homes for testing.



Laboratory testing identified the outbreak strain of Salmonella Mbandaka in a sample of unopened cereal collected from a retail location in California.



Laboratory testing also identified the outbreak strain in samples of leftover cereal collected from the homes of ill people in Montana, New York, and Utah.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX