

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump appeared to walk back earlier criticism of British Prime Minister Theresa May's new Brexit strategy as he appeared alongside the U.K. leader during a press conference on Friday.



'I don't know what they're going to do, but whatever you do is okay with me. That's your decision,' Trump told May in his opening remarks.



'Whatever you're going to do is okay with us,' he added. 'Just make sure can trade together. That's all that matters.'



Trump's remarks appear to contradict comments he made in an exclusive interview with British newspaper The Sun, which he derided as 'fake news.'



A report from The Sun published late Thursday said Trump suggested May's 'soft Brexit' plan would probably 'kill' any future trade deals with the U.S.



'If they do a deal like that, we would be dealing with the European Union instead of dealing with the U.K., so it will probably kill the deal,' Trump was quoted as saying. 'If they do that, then their trade deal with the U.S. will probably not be made.'



Under the plan offered by May, the U.K. would purportedly maintain a close trading relationship with the European Union after Brexit.



Trump indicated his comments to the Sun came before he held a long meeting with May to discuss the Brexit plan.



For her part, May said she agreed with Trump to pursue an ambitious U.S.-U.K. free trade agreement as the U.K. leaves the EU.



