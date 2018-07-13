

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - All the three misdemeanor charges against porn actress Stormy Daniels for allegedly touching patrons on stage at a strip club in Ohio have been dismissed, her lawyer says.



'I am pleased to report that the charges against my client @stormydaniels have been dismissed in their entirety. I want to thank Joe Gibson & his colleagues at the prosecutors ofc for their professionalism starting with our first call early this am,' Daniel's attorney Michael Avenatti said on Twitter.



The adult film actress, who sued President Donald Trump over an alleged affair, was arrested for allegedly touching three undercover while performing at the Sirens Gentlemen's Club Thursday.



She was charged with three counts of illegally touching a patron, under an Ohio law passed in 2007.



Under chapter 2907, which deals with 'Illegally operating sexually oriented business,' an employee who regularly appears nude or seminude at a sexually oriented business is prohibited from touching patrons, except for family members.



Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein said in a statement after reviewing the case that because Daniels does not regularly appear at the club, he has determined that these crimes were not committed.



Columbus police said the undercover agents went to the club as part of a 'long-term investigation into allegations of human trafficking, prostitution, & other vice related violations.' They arrested Daniels and two other stripteasers.



WSYX reported that a probable cause affidavit explains sexually explicit advances she made towards the undercover agents, who attended the show disguised as patrons.



But Daniels' attorney alleged that the arrest is politically motivated.



Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, claims to have had sex with Trump in 2006, and has filed two lawsuits against him.



Avenatti demanded a 'full and open' investigation into the conduct of the police officers who arrested his client, including an examination of their social media accounts, which he alleged were mysteriously taken down earlier Friday.



He said on Twitter Friday that some of these accounts appear to have been very pro-Trump. He warned that if 'it is discovered that my client was targeted & arrested because of our opposition to Mr. Trump, the resulting lawsuit & action will be swift and devastating.'



Meanwhile, Avenatti took part in the London Women's March in protest against Trump, who is currently visiting the UK.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX