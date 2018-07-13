

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss stock market climbed in early trade Friday, but settled into a sideways pattern for the majority of the session. Gains among the defensive heavyweights and luxury goods companies drove the market higher.



The Swiss Market Index increased by 0.49 percent Friday and finished at 8,861.05. The Swiss Leader Index climbed 0.45 percent and the Swiss Performance Index added 0.40 percent.



Roche advanced 1 percent, while Novartis and Nestle added 0.3 percent each.



Swatch climbed 1.2 percent and rival Richemont gained 1 percent.



Lonza increased 1.3 percent, Adecco and ABB finished higher by 0.8 percent each.



Swiss Re rose 0.6 percent and Zurich Insurance added 0.1 percent.



Credit Suisse gained 0.3 percent, while Julius Baer and UBS climbed 0.4 percent each.



