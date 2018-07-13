

OAK BROOK (dpa-AFX) - Over 100 people have been reported sick in Illinois and Iowa linked to McDonald's salads.



The Illinois Department of Public Health has confirmed about 90 cases of cyclosporiasis, an intestinal illness caused by the microscopic Cyclospora parasite.



The initial investigation indicates a link to consumption of McDonald's salads produced for McDonald's restaurants. About one-fourth of Illinois cases reported eating salads from McDonald's in the days before they became ill. The Iowa Department of Health has noted a similar increase in cases.



'Although a link has been made to salads sold in McDonald's restaurants in some Illinois cases, public health officials continue to investigate other sources,' said IDPH Director Nirav D. Shah, M.D., J.D. 'If you ate a salad from McDonald's since mid-May and developed diarrhea and fatigue, contact a health care provider about testing and treatment.'



The fast food chain is fully cooperating with the state health departments, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the Food and Drug Administration investigation.



Cyclospora infection can be treated with specific antibiotics. If not treated, the illness may last for a few days to a month or longer. Symptoms include diarrhea, loss of appetite and weight, cramping, bloating, and/or increased gas, nausea, fatigue and low-grade fever.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX