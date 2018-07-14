

KIRCHHEIM (dpa-AFX) - Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLGNF.PK, DLGS) reported that its preliminary IFRS second quarter revenue rose 16 percent to $296 million and its operating profit increased 31% to $26 million. On underlying basis, operating profit increased 33% to $42 million.



The company said it expects higher than anticipated profitability in the second quarter of 2018. The company expects operating profit of $26 million and underlying operating profit of $42 million.



The company now expects second quarter gross margin of 48.0% and underlying gross margin of 48.3%. The favourable movement was mostly driven by manufacturing cost efficiencies partially offset by product mix, the company specified.



