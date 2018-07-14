

PHILADELPHIA (dpa-AFX) - Comcast Corp. (CMCSK, CMCSA) announced in its formal offer document for the British company that it expects to pay its advisers between 202.95 million pounds and 242.78 million pounds (excluding applicable VAT or similar taxes) in total for their work on the Sky Plc (BSY.L, SKY.L) offer.



The consideration under the Offer implies a value of approximately 25.9 billion pounds for the fully diluted share capital of Sky.



Meanwhile, Sky expects to spend between 88.6 million pounds and 95.9 million pounds on advice and other expenses relating to the Comcast offer, the document showed.



Comcast said in the document that its 14.75 pounds per share offer to Sky shareholders was open until 1300 London time on Aug. 22, although it said it could extend the acceptance period.



