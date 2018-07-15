sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Sonntag, 15.07.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 586 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

173,90 Euro		+4,37
+2,58 %
WKN: A2DJW1 ISIN: US5024131071 Ticker-Symbol: L3H 
Aktie:
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
L3 TECHNOLOGIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
L3 TECHNOLOGIES INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
173,30
174,69
14.07.
173,37
174,76
13.07.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
L3 TECHNOLOGIES INC
L3 TECHNOLOGIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
L3 TECHNOLOGIES INC173,90+2,58 %