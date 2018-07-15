

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - L3 Technologies (LLL) said that it appointed Stephen O'Bryan as Senior Vice President and Chief Global Business Development Officer.



O'Bryan will lead L3's integrated business development efforts and coordinate the company's relationships with the Department of Defense (DoD) and all branches of the military, Congress and government agencies, as well as commercial and international customers. He will report to Christopher Kubasik, L3's Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President, and will be based in Washington, D.C.



O'Bryan has led major strategy and business development initiatives for significant revenue-generating portfolios. Earlier in his career, he served in positions of increasing responsibility in the U.S. Navy as a Surface Warfare Officer and an F/A-18 pilot.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX