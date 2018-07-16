

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - Deutsche Bank (DB) announced that it expects income before income taxes of approximately EUR 700 million and net income of approximately EUR 400 million, group revenues of EUR 6.6 billion for the second quarter of 2018.



The results are considerably above the average consensus estimate, as compiled by Deutsche Bank and published on July 11, 2018, with IBIT of EUR 321 million and net income of EUR 159 million, revenues of EUR 6.4 billion.



For the first half of 2018, Deutsche Bank expects to report IBIT of approximately EUR 1.15 billion.



Deutsche Bank plans to disclose full details of the second quarter results as planned on July 25, 2018.



Deutsche Bank also noted that restructuring actions have progressed rapidly in the second quarter with headcount down by approximately 1,700 full-time equivalents to slightly above 95,400.



