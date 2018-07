CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Boeing (BA) and Qatar Airways finalized an order for five 777 Freighters. The deal, valued at $1.7 billion at current list prices, was announced as a commitment in April.



The 777 Freighter is capable of flying 4,900 nautical miles with a payload of 112 tons. Boeing has now sold 65 widebody freighters in 2018, and more than 180 widebody freighters since the start of 2014.



