

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Blackrock Inc. (BLK) reported earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year.



The company's profit came in at $1.07 billion, or $6.62 per share. This compares with $0.85 billion, or $5.20 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Blackrock Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.08 billion or $6.66 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $6.55 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.4% to $3.61 billion from $3.24 billion last year.



Blackrock Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $1.08 Bln. vs. $0.86 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $6.66 vs. $5.22 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $6.55 -Revenue (Q2): $3.61 Bln vs. $3.24 Bln last year.



