

LOWELL (dpa-AFX) - JB Hunt Transport Services Inc. (JBHT) announced earnings for its second quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $151.65 billion, or $1.37 per share. This compares with $97.87 billion, or $0.88 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.28 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 23.7% to $2.14 billion from $1.73 billion last year.



JB Hunt Transport Services Inc. earnings at a glance:



