

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - GGP Inc. (GGP) reiterated the recommendation of its Board, following the unanimous recommendation of the Special Committee of GGP's Board, that the company's stockholders vote for the merger proposal with Brookfield Property Partners L.P. The company also advised stockholders to vote in favor of: the charter proposals; the bylaws proposals; and the compensation proposal.



GGP noted that, if the merger proposal receives the requisite vote of GGP stockholders, but the charter proposals and bylaws proposals do not receive the requisite vote, the transaction will not be consummated.



