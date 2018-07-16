

SCHIPHOL-RIJK (dpa-AFX) - An affiliate of Macquarie AirFinance Group Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Macquarie Group Limited, has placed a firm order for 20 A320neo aircraft to add to its existing portfolio of 119 Airbus aircraft (110 A320 Family and nine A330).



Engine selection will be made at a later date.



Separately, Airbus announced the signature of a Memorandum of Understanding with a leading global lessor for 80 A320neo Family aircraft. The agreement was completed during the Farnborough Airshow. The commitment re-enforces the appeal of the world's bestselling single aisle Family to aircraft leasing companies.



In addition, Golden Falcon Aviation, the exclusive aircraft provider of Wataniya Airways, has confirmed an order for 25 Airbus A320neo family aircraft.The order follows an earlier MoU announced at last year's Dubai Airshow.



Additionally, STARLUX Airlines of Taiwan has selected the all-new A350 XWB for its future long haul fleet, following the signature of a Memorandum of Understanding for the purchase of 17 aircraft, comprising 12 A350-1000s and five A350-900s.



STARLUX Airlines is a new full-service airline based in Taipei and founded by Taiwanese aviation veteran Chang Kuo-wei, former Chairman of EVA Air. The carrier will develop a network spanning destinations across Asia and long haul services to North America. The carrier will launch regional operations in early 2020, followed by long haul services early in 2022.



Meanwhile, Airbus confirmed a deal agreed earlier in 2018 that Sichuan Airlines, based in the Southwestern Chinese city of Chengdu, has selected the A350 XWB to become the latest aircraft in its fleet.



Sichuan Airlines operates the largest all-Airbus fleet in China with over 130 Airbus family aircraft. In addition to its domestic network, Sichuan Airlines now operates on over 30 international routes, including routes from Chengdu to Moscow, Sidney, Dubai and Vancouver.



In a separate press release, Airbus Helicopters has signed a contract with the Ukrainian Ministry of Interior for the purchase of 55 civil helicopters destined for search and rescue (SAR), public services, and emergency medical service (EMS) missions in the country. The 55 aircraft include 21 repurposed H225s, and 10 brand new H145s and 24 H125.



The contract, which also foresees the setting up of a local training and maintenance centre, was signed in Kiev on 14 July in the presence of Arsen Avakov, Minister of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Ukraine, and Bruno Even, Airbus Helicopters CEO.



The heavy twin-engine H225 aircraft ordered by Ukraine, for which the French State currently holds economic rights, will be repurposed to suit public services and search & rescue missions for which the aircraft is recognised as a reference helicopter. The H225 features include a takeoff sequence of less than five minutes, an extra long-range capability with auxiliary fuel tanks, and its world-renowned autopilot and upper SAR modes. The first H225 helicopters are expected to land in Kiev before the end of 2018.



In addition, Goshawk Aviation Limited, the 50/50 joint venture between Hong Kong-based conglomerate NWS Holdings Limited and Chow Tai Fook Enterprises Limited, has placed a firm order for 20 A320neo.



Goshawk Aviation is based in Dublin, Ireland, and has an owned, managed and committed fleet of over 220 aircraft including the direct order with Airbus. Goshawk has more than 120 Airbus aircraft in its portfolio (A320 Family including NEO, A330 Family including NEO and A350-900) and the order for A320neo re-enforces the appeal of the world's bestselling single aisle Family.



Additionally, VISTARA, the New Delhi-based carrier, has signed a letter of Intent for 13 A320neo aircraft to add to its existing portfolio of 21 Airbus aeroplanes, reconfirming the appeal of the best-selling single aisle family.



The full-service airline has also committed to an additional 37 A320neo Family aircraft from lessors. The combined agreements would add 50 A320neo Family to Vistara's fleet. The engine selection for VISTARA's latest firm order is Leap CFM.



For VISTARA, the A320neo will be the first aircraft to fly regional international routes.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX