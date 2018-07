LOWELL (dpa-AFX) - After gapping open sharply higher, shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services (JBHT) have turned lower over the course of the trading session on Monday. J.B. Hunt is currently down by 0.7 percent after reaching its best intraday level in almost a month.



The downturn by J.B. Hunt comes even though the trucking company reported better than expected second quarter results.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX