

DUISBURG (dpa-AFX) - ThyssenKrupp AG (TYEKF.PK) said that Ulrich Lehner (72) informed the Executive Board of the company that he will resign from his office as Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the company as of July 31, 2018 and that he will withdraw from the Supervisory Board.



The company noted that its Supervisory Board will decide on the succession of Ulrich Lehner as Chairman of the Supervisory Board shortly.



Earlier this month, ThyssenKrupp said that its supervisory board accepted Chief Executive Officer Heinrich Hiesinger's resignation.



