

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Shoppers in the US and elsewhere are struggling to access Amazon's website as one of its biggest annual sales, Prime Day.



Many reported the e-commerce platform had crashed, showing them only an error message that read: 'sorry, something went wrong on our end'.



The issues are centred on the US but occurring on other continents too.



DownDetector.com, which tracks outages, said the problems began shortly after the sale kicked off at 3pm in the US.



Amazon tweeted, 'Some customers are having difficulty shopping, and we're working to resolve this issue quickly. Many are shopping successfully - in the first hour of Prime Day in the U.S., customers have ordered more items compared to the first hours last year. There are hundreds of the thousands of deals to come and more than 34 hours to shop Prime Day.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX