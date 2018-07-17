

BRASILIA (dpa-AFX) - TechnipFMC (FTI) Tuesday said it has been awarded a 3-year master services agreement in Brazil by Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. or Petrobras (PBR), with a 2-year renewal option.



The contract for subsea services covers components for both the subsea equipment and flexible pipelines.



The company noted that the scope of work includes maintenance services, technical assistance, inspection and end-fitting re-termination of flexible pipes and umbilicals, installation support and engineering analysis of operations and installation conditions, among other services.



Hallvard Hasselknippe, President of TechnipFMC's Subsea business, said, 'It reinforces our long-term commitment to Petrobras' ongoing and future operations. We value our long-term, collaborative relationship with Petrobras which we will continue to strengthen through strong execution with high focus on safety, quality and efficiency.'



