

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - TalkTalk Telecom Group plc (TALK.L) reported total Headline revenues of 382 million pounds excluding Carrier and Off-net for the 3 months to 30 June 2018, grew by 4.1% year-on-year. On-net revenue of 309 million pounds (comprising Consumer, Wholesale and Direct B2B broadband) was up 3.7% year-on-year, driven by a larger average base. The Group added a further 80k to the broadband base during the period.



TalkTalk Telecom said its fiscal 2019 guidance remains unchanged, with growth in both the Retail and Wholesale broadband customer bases and Headline revenue growth year-on-year. The company projects Headline EBITDA growth of 15% and an improving free cash flow.



Tristia Harrison, Chief Executive of TalkTalk, said: 'We are pleased to have delivered strong customer and Headline revenue growth in the first quarter and we remain firmly on track to deliver at least 150,000 net adds this financial year. We are on course to report Headline revenue growth, stable ARPU and a 15% year-on-year increase in Headline EBITDA. Alongside the core business we continue to make good progress on our plans for full fibre.'



