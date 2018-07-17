

CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Boeing (BA) announced Tuesday that it has signed a package of agreements with Volga-Dnepr Group, a Boeing 747 Freighter operator, and CargoLogicHolding, a UK-based private holding company. The deals are expected to further optimize the cargo transportation companies' airplane fleet and global operations.



The deals, announced at the 2018 Farnborough International Airshow, include a letter of intent to acquire 29 Boeing 777 Freighters, confirmation of an order for five Boeing 747-8 Freighters, the purchase of a crew pairing solution, and an agreement to work together on future freighter projects.



Volga-Dnepr said it wanted to add more 747-8 Freighters to its fleet and affirmed a commitment to purchasing five more of the jets valued at $2 billion in current list prices.



CargoLogicHolding intends to order 29 Boeing 777 Freighters, valued at $9.8 billion according to list prices.



The package of agreements also includes a commitment for both companies to explore other freighter solutions, such as new production 767 Freighters or converted cargo jets such as the 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter.



As part of the agreements, Boeing Global Services will provide AirBridgeCargo - a Volga-Dnepr Group airline - with a Crew Pairing solution to support the planning and operation of the airline's 300 crew members.



Separately, Boeing announced that it is collaborating with artificial intelligence technology company SparkCognition, to deliver unmanned aircraft system traffic management or UTM solutions.



Boeing and SparkCognition will use artificial intelligence and blockchain technologies to track unmanned air vehicles in flight and allocate traffic corridors and routes to ensure safe, secure transportation.



Through the collaboration, they will also provide a standardized programming interface to support package delivery, industrial inspection and other commercial applications.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX