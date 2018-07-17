

REDMOND (dpa-AFX) - Walmart Inc. (WMT) announced it is establishing a strategic partnership with Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) to further accelerate the company's digital transformation in retail. In a five-year agreement, Walmart has selected the full range of Microsoft cloud solutions, including Microsoft Azure and Microsoft 365 for enterprise-wide use to help standardize across the company's family of brands. Walmart and Microsoft engineers will collaborate on the assessment, development, and support phase of moving hundreds of existing applications to cloud native architectures.



Walmart noted that the company is already using Microsoft services for critical applications and workloads and is now embarking on a broad set of cloud innovation projects that leverage machine learning, artificial intelligence, and data platform solutions for a wide range of external customer-facing services and internal business applications.



