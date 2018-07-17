

MINNETONKA (dpa-AFX) - UnitedHealth Group (UNH) announced the company has raised its outlook for 2018 net earnings to a range of $11.80 to $12.05 per share and adjusted net earnings to a range of $12.50 to $12.75 per share, and now expects cash flows from operations to approach $15.5 billion.



UnitedHealth Group's second quarter adjusted net earnings of $3.14 per share grew 27.6% from last year. Revenues grew $6 billion or 12.1% year-over-year to $56.1 billion. UnitedHealthcare segment grew to serve 2.2 million more consumers year-over-year in the second quarter of 2018, with revenues growing by $5.1 billion or 12.4 percent to $45.8 billion. The company said the revenue growth was driven by an increasing number of people served, a higher revenue membership mix, pricing increases to cover expected medical cost trends and resumption of the health insurance tax for 2018.



