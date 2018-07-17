

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - First Horizon National (FHN) announced a profit for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $81.59 million, or $0.25 per share. This compares with $90.80 million, or $0.38 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, First Horizon National reported adjusted earnings of $117.85 million or $0.36 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 33.5% to $438.46 million from $328.37 million last year.



First Horizon National earnings at a glance:



-Revenue (Q2): $438.46 Mln vs. $328.37 Mln last year.



