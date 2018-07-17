

NEW BRUNSWICK (dpa-AFX) - Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) released earnings for its second quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $3.95 billion, or $1.45 per share. This compares with $3.83 billion, or $1.40 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Johnson & Johnson reported adjusted earnings of $5.72 billion or $2.10 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.07 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.6% to $20.83 billion from $18.84 billion last year.



Johnson & Johnson earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $5.72 Bln. vs. $5.02 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.10 vs. $1.83 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.07 -Revenue (Q2): $20.83 Bln vs. $18.84 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $8.07 to $8.17 Full year revenue guidance: $80.5 to $81.3 Bln



