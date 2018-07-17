

NEW BRUNSWICK (dpa-AFX) - While reporting its second-quarter financial results today, Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) tightened its earnings per share outlook for fiscal 2018 and lowered its sales forecast for the year.



The company lowered its sales guidance for the full-year 2018 to a range of $80.5 billion to $81.3 billion. This reflects an increase in expected operational growth to a range of 4.5 percent to 5.5 percent, partially offset by the estimated lower favorable impact of currency.



Earlier, the company forecast sales for the full-year in a range of $81.0 billion to $81.8 billion, reflecting expected operational growth in the range of 4.0 percent to 5.0 percent.



Additionally, Johnson & Johnson tightened its full-year outlook for adjusted earnings to a range of $8.07 to $8.17 per share. This reflects an increase in expected operational growth to a range of 8.5 percent to 9.9 percent, partially offset by the estimated lower favorable impact of currency.



Earlier, the company forecast adjusted earnings in a range of $8.00 to $8.20 per share, reflecting expected operational growth in the range of 6.8 percent to 9.6 percent.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to earn $8.12 per share for the year on revenues of $81.47 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



