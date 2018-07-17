

CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Boeing (BA) and Air Lease Corp. (AL) announced orders and commitments for up to 78 Boeing airplanes, including 75 737 MAX 8s and three 787-9 Dreamliners, at the 2018 Farnborough International Airshow.



The order, valued at $9.6 billion at current list prices, expands ALC's 737 MAX portfolio to 213 jets. The three 787-9s and the first 20 737 MAX airplanes of the order are firm purchases. The subsequent 55 737 MAX airplanes are commitments until both companies finalize them into firm orders.



In total, ALC has now placed orders and commitments for 361 Boeing airplanes since 2010, including 288 737s, 21 777s and 52 787 Dreamliners.



The 737 MAX incorporates the latest CFM International LEAP-1B engines, Advanced Technology winglets, Boeing Sky Interior, large flight deck displays and other features to deliver the highest efficiency, reliability and passenger comfort in the single-aisle market.



