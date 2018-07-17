

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - SUPERVALU INC. (SVU) announced its Board unanimously recommends that stockholders vote for all nine of the company's director candidates and for the Holding Company Proposal. The company said Blackwells' director nominees would not bring new or additive expertise to the Board.



SUPERVALU said, by attempting to replace six of nine Board members, Blackwells is trying to effectively seize control of the company without paying a premium to all stockholders, and is seeking a level of representation dramatically disproportionate to its purported ownership in the company.



