

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS) said Tuesday that Lloyd Blankfein will retire as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer and that the Board of Directors has appointed David Solomon to succeed him in both roles.



Blankfein will step down as Chief Executive Officer on September 30, 2018, and will retire from the firm and as Chairman of the Board at the end of the year.



The company noted that Blankfein will accept the title of Senior Chairman after his retirement. Solomon will join the firm's Board on October 1, 2018.



Blankfein has been Chairman and Chief Executive Officer since 2006.



Solomon was appointed President and Co-Chief Operating Officer in 2016. Prior to that, he was Global Co-Head of the Investment Banking Division from 2006.



Earlier today, Goldman Sachs reported that its second-quarter net earnings applicable to common shareholders rose to $2.35 billion or $5.98 per share, from $1.63 billion or $3.95 per share in the year-ago period.



On average, 20 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $4.66 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Net revenues for the quarter rose 19 percent to $9.40 billion from $7.89 billion in the same period last year and were the highest second-quarter revenue in nine years. Analysts were looking for revenues of $8.74 billion.



