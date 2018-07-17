

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Charles Schwab (SCHW) revealed a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year.



The company's profit came in at $813 million, or $0.60 per share. This compares with $530 million, or $0.39 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.58 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 16.9% to $2.49 billion from $2.13 billion last year.



Charles Schwab earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $813 Mln. vs. $530 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.60 vs. $0.39 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.58 -Revenue (Q2): $2.49 Bln vs. $2.13 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX