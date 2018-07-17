

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Motorola Solutions, Inc. (MSI) said it has won its patent infringement lawsuit filed against Hytera Mobilfunk GmbH of Bad Münder, Germany, the German subsidiary of Hytera Communications Corp. Ltd. of Shenzhen, China, in the Regional Court of Mannheim in Germany on July 24, 2017.



The Mannheim Court determined in first instance that Hytera GmbH is infringing Motorola Solutions' patent EP 1 139 562 B1 related to technology that improves the audio performance in two-way handheld radios and car radios.



The patented technology provides for an improved listening experience and enhanced audio safety by reducing the radio speaker's transmission of undesirable noise.



The court has granted an injunction against Hytera GmbH preventing it from using, selling, importing into or distributing infringing products in Germany. The court also ordered the recall and destruction of infringing products previously sold by Hytera GmbH in Germany, and held Hytera GmbH liable for damages in a declaratory decision.



Motorola Solutions noted that the judgment is the first ruling against Hytera GmbH related to the EP 1 139 562 B1 patent, which the company has so far not asserted against Hytera anywhere else in the world.



Motorola Solutions added that while the judgment may be appealed by Hytera GmbH, it is immediately enforceable upon Motorola Solutions' posting of a required security, which will be completed very shortly.



'Today's victory marks another milestone in our global efforts to hold Hytera accountable for its infringement of our patents and to preserve the integrity of our intellectual property. Importantly, not only has the Mannheim Court ordered Hytera GmbH to cease the sale of infringing products in Germany, but also to recall and destroy those it has already sold in Germany,' said Mark Hacker, general counsel and chief administrative officer of Motorola Solutions.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX