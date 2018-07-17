

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Software giant Salesforce (CRM) has agreed to buy Datorama, a cloud-based, AI-powered marketing intelligence and analytics platform for enterprises, agencies and publishers.



The deal is worth a reported $800 million, according to the Israeli news site Ctech.



Datorama enables more than 3,000 leading global agencies and brands-including PepsiCo, Ticketmaster, Trivago, Unilever, Pernod Ricard and Foursquare-to optimize marketing campaigns, automate reporting and make data-driven decisions faster.



Salesforce expects the acquisition of Datorama to improve the power of Marketing Cloud with expanded data integration and intelligence.



