

MINNETONKA (dpa-AFX) - Shares of UnitedHealth (UNH) have climbed off their worst levels of the day but continue to see significant weakness in afternoon trading on Tuesday. UnitedHealth is currently down by 2.8 percent, pulling back further off the record closing high set last Friday.



UnitedHealth came under pressure early in the session even though the health insurer reported second quarter earnings that exceeded estimates and raised its full-year guidance. The drop has been attributed to slightly higher than expected medical costs.



